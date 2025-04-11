Andy Pelmard Injury: Remains doubtful

Pelmard (undisclosed) has been training with the team for the past two weeks but has yet to receive medical clearance, leaving him a doubt for Saturday's match against Getafe, according to El Desmarque.

