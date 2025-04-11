Fantasy Soccer
Andy Pelmard headshot

Andy Pelmard Injury: Remains doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Pelmard (undisclosed) has been training with the team for the past two weeks but has yet to receive medical clearance, leaving him a doubt for Saturday's match against Getafe, according to El Desmarque.

Pelmard is nearing a return after training with the team for the past two weeks but is still awaiting medical clearance to rejoin the matchday squad. He is expected to resume a bench role, having mostly served as a substitute at right-back this season.

Andy Pelmard
Las Palmas
