Andy Pelmard Injury: Should be available Sunday

Pelmard has resumed team training this week and is expected to be available for the squad in Sunday's match against Real Sociedad, marking his return to action for the first time since mid-February. However, he is likely to return to a bench role, as he has primarily been a bench option this season at right-back.