Andy Pelmard News: Going back to Clermont

Pelmard is going back to Clermont after spending the season on loan with Lecce and Las Palmas, the second club announced.

Pelmard had a really disappointing season at both of his clubs while on loan from Clermont, playing three games with Lecce and four games with Las Palmas. He will hope to return to France with renewed motivation for the 2025-26 season. His goal will be to show a better version of himself in the next campaign.