Ange-Yoan Bonny Injury: Diagnosed with minor injury
Bonny is dealing with a calf contracture and is questionable for Sunday's clash versus Milan, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Bonny avoided a strain or other serious muscular problems and might not miss time as far as Serie A play is concerned. The coach could tweak his system and insert a no.10 since Marcus Thuram and Francesco Pio Esposito are currently the only forwards at his disposal.
