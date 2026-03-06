Ange-Yoan Bonny Injury: Expected to be fine for derby

Bonny (calf) has practiced regularly Friday and is probable for Sunday's game versus Milan, Mediaset reported.

Bonny has quickly shaken off a mild calf issue and will most likely begin on the bench, with Marcus Thuram and Francesco Pio Esposito getting the nod, while Lautaro Martinez (calf) is still sidelined. He has come off the bench in six of the last seven contests, assisting once and notching six shots (two on target), two chances created and four crosses (two accurate).