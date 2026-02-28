Ange-Yoan Bonny Injury: Subs off versus Genoa

Bonny had two shots (two on target) and two tackles (one won), drew two fouls and left at the 76th minute due to a muscular injury, coach Christian Civu relayed.

Bonny returned to the starting lineup after a while amid some rotation and thanks to Lautaro Martinez's (calf) absence and had a pair of solid efforts, but the opposing goalie answered the bell. He departed in the second half after getting some medical attention. He'll be examined in the coming days. Marcus Thuram and Francesco Pio Esposito would be the lone strikers left if Bonny missed time.