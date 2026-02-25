Ange-Yoan Bonny News: Assists in loss

Bonny assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Glimt.

Bonny provided one assist and created a pair of chances during Tuesday's loss in the Champions League. It's a disappointing way to go out, failing to even make the Champions League proper. Bonny will hope to carry this form into domestic action with nothing else to focus on.