Ange-Yoan Bonny headshot

Ange-Yoan Bonny News: Assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Bonny assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Glimt.

Bonny provided one assist and created a pair of chances during Tuesday's loss in the Champions League. It's a disappointing way to go out, failing to even make the Champions League proper. Bonny will hope to carry this form into domestic action with nothing else to focus on.

