Ange-Yoan Bonny News: Assists on lone goal in loss

Bonny assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Cagliari.

Bonny sent a cross toward Giovanni Leoni, who headed it home from the center of the box to cut it to a 2-1 game in the 78th minute. The assist marked the second of the season and first goal contribution in 11 games for Bonny. It also marked the fourth time in five appearances that he recorded at least two shots, but it was also his fourth consecutive outing without one on target.