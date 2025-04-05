Ange-Yoan Bonny News: Dishes out assist versus Inter

Bonny assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created and drew one foul in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Inter.

Bonny was lively throughout the game and combined with Adrian Bernabe ahead of the first goal for his side. It's his second assist in the campaign. He left a little early but looked more fatigued than hurt. He has rounded back into shape after a long drought, hitting the net twice in the last six bouts, adding eight shots (two on target), four chances created and three tackles (two won).