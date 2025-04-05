Fantasy Soccer
Ange-Yoan Bonny headshot

Ange-Yoan Bonny News: Dishes out assist versus Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Bonny assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created and drew one foul in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Inter.

Bonny was lively throughout the game and combined with Adrian Bernabe ahead of the first goal for his side. It's his second assist in the campaign. He left a little early but looked more fatigued than hurt. He has rounded back into shape after a long drought, hitting the net twice in the last six bouts, adding eight shots (two on target), four chances created and three tackles (two won).

Ange-Yoan Bonny
Parma
