Ange-Yoan Bonny News: Ineffective performance

Bonny recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 0-0 draw against Verona.

Bonny had a minimal impact on Verona's defense on Monday. In 69 minutes played, the French striker lost the most duels in the match with nine, did not muster a single shot on target, and was dispossessed twice. It was an unfortunate shift from Bonny, who had scored in his previous match for the club against Monza. He will look to right the ship against Inter Milan this Saturday.