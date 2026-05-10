Ange-Yoan Bonny News: Provides one assist off bench

Bonny assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Lazio.

Bonny came off the bench at halftime to replace Marcus Thuram in Saturday's 3-0 win against Lazio and made an immediate impact in the second half, delivering the assist for Henrikh Mkhitaryan's third goal with a well-timed pass inside the box after combining with the substitutes who came on alongside him to maintain his side's attacking tempo against a ten-man Lazio. Bonny has scored five Serie A goals and registered four assists across 31 appearances this season, operating as a reliable and technically sharp option off the bench in manager Cristian Chivu's squad rotation.