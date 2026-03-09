Ange-Yoan Bonny News: Quiet showing versus Milan

Bonny (calf) had two off-target shots, one inaccurate shot and two tackles (zero won) in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Milan.

Bonny had a large role without both Lautaro Martinez (calf) and Marcus Thuram (illness) but didn't seize his opportunity and was never dangerous. The latter will likely be back in the fold in the next match. Bonny has taken at least one shot in four straight matches, accumulating six attempts (two on target), assisting once and adding two key apsses an five crosses (two accurate) over that span.