Bonny was impressive in his first start of the season, filling in for Marcus Thuram (thigh), as he was involved in every goal thanks to a few slick passes, and hit the net of his own with a routine finish. It's his second goal of the season and the first since the opener. He'll likely get more opportunities thanks to his display and because the starter could be managed carefully after the break. He has logged three shots (two on target), eight chances created and four tackles in limited minutes in his displays.