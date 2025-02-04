Ange-Yoan Bonny News: Takes two shtos against Lecce

Bonny (illness) had two shots (zero on target) and one cross (zero accurate) in 45 minutes in Friday's 3-1 loss to Lecce.

Bonny came off the bench in his return from a one-game absence, starring alongside Milan Djuric but without producing much and not capitalizing on a pair of decent opportunities. He has posted 10 shots (one on target), two key passes, two crosses (zero accurate) and three tackles (zero won) in his last five appearances (one start).