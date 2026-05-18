Ange-Yoan Bonny News: Unsuccessful in draw

Bonny recorded one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Verona.

Bonny came close but could not find the net during a rare opportunity to partner Lautaro Martinez up front. After assisting as a substitute against Lazio in his previous league outing, the Ivorian is still looking for his first goal in any competition since Feb. 4. Unfortunately for him, there's a strong chance he'll move back to a depth role with all of Martinez, Marcus Thuram and Francesco Pio Esposito usually preferred in attacking spots.