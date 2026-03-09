Angel Azuaje News: Logs nine clearances in win

Azuaje had two shots (one on target), made one tackle and nine clearances and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Friday's 1-0 win over Necaxa.

Azuaje had another excellent display at the heart of the defense, dominating opposing forwards and being key for his side to keep the clean sheet while also being a serious aerial threat on offensive set pieces. With 35 clearances over his last four starts, the center-back is one of Liga MX's most reliable fantasy assets at his position right now.