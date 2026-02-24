Angel Azuaje News: Posts 14 clearances in win

Azuaje recorded one tackle (one won), 14 clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Monterrey.

Between Azuaje's 14 clearances and Keylor Navas' 10 saves, it was clear that Monterrey kept attacking throughout the game, but Pumas was simply outstanding defensively. Azuaje has adjusted himself into a starting role at the back, and this kind of performance will do nothing but strengthen his position in the backline. He's averaging 5.7 clearances per game in the Clausura after six appearances.