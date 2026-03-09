Angel Correa News: Active despite not scoring

Correa registered four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over Monterrey. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Correa was unable to find the back of the net, but there's a strong argument to say he was Tigres' most dangerous player all game long. The star forward should continue to be the team's main reference in the attack going forward -- he has three goals and three assists in nine appearances in the Clausura.