Angel Correa News: Active in final third

Correa recorded four shots (three on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Friday's 1-0 defeat against Club Tijuana.

Correa not only played as a striker and carried Tigres offensively, but he was also active as a set-piece taker and playmaker for his teammates. Even if his goalscoring numbers aren't as high as many expected them to be, few players in Liga MX fantasy have a floor as high as Correa's due to how involved he is in the attack for the UANL side.