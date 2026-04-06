Angel Correa News: Active in final third
Correa recorded four shots (three on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Friday's 1-0 defeat against Club Tijuana.
Correa not only played as a striker and carried Tigres offensively, but he was also active as a set-piece taker and playmaker for his teammates. Even if his goalscoring numbers aren't as high as many expected them to be, few players in Liga MX fantasy have a floor as high as Correa's due to how involved he is in the attack for the UANL side.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now