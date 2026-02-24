Angel Correa News: Credited with assist in loss

Correa assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Friday's 2-1 loss to Pachuca.

Correa was credited with the assist in Tigres' lone goal, and the veteran forward deserves most of the credit in this sequence. After leaving two players behind, he set up Ozziel Herrera's goal with a clever touch inside the box. This was Correa's third assist of the Clausura, and he's trending in the right direction with five goal contributions (two goals, three assists) in his past three starts.