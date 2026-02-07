Correa had a direct contribution in three of his team's five goals Friday, setting up Joaquim through a corner-kick cross and scoring from the penalty spot in the 43rd and 62nd minutes, respectively, before completing a fine backwards touch towards Diego Lainez in the 73rd. The Argentinian has ended a run of five games without a goal or assist considering all competitions, and he's now among the team's most productive attackers in the Clausura tournament. He'll likely retain high fantasy value in both open play and set pieces throughout the season.