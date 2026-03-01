Angel Correa News: Logs another goal

Correa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 win against América.

Compared to January, when Correa logged zero G/A, February was a strong month for the attacking midfielder, whose last four appearances of the month saw him either score or assist at least once. In the four-game span, he logged three goals and three assists for six G/A, which makes up a good amount of his 20 G/A this season.