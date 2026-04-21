Angel Correa News: Plays hero role Saturday

Correa scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Club Necaxa.

Correa came off the bench in this draw but played a key role down the stretch, as he latched onto a loose ball and drilled a shot past a helpless Ezequiel Unsain. Correa is ending the season on a strong note for Tigres, with two goals and one assist over his last two matches. He has nine goal contributions (five goals, four assists) in 14 regular-season appearances.