Angel Correa headshot

Angel Correa News: Plays hero role Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Correa scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Club Necaxa.

Correa came off the bench in this draw but played a key role down the stretch, as he latched onto a loose ball and drilled a shot past a helpless Ezequiel Unsain. Correa is ending the season on a strong note for Tigres, with two goals and one assist over his last two matches. He has nine goal contributions (five goals, four assists) in 14 regular-season appearances.

Angel Correa
Tigres UANL
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