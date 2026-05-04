Angel Correa headshot

Angel Correa News: Relatively quiet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Correa had three off-target shots, created one chance, drew two fouls and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-1 win over Chivas.

Correa was far from being the dominant player from recent weeks but still tried to help his team up front by finishing some plays without much success. Scoring opportunities shouldn't be so abundant during next weekend's second leg so Tigres will need him to generate more from scratch, something he's more than capable of doing.

Angel Correa
Tigres UANL
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