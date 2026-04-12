Angel Correa News: Scores, assists in win

Correa scored a goal off his lone shot, made an assist and created two chances during Saturday's 4-1 win over Chivas.

Correa assisted Rodrigo Aguirre for his team's second goal with a perfect cross from the left just before halftime and then used a very well-placed header to extend their lead to 3-1 in the opening minute of the final frame. This performance puts to an end a five-game scoring drought and makes it 14 goals and eight assists over 36 league appearances this season for Correa, who's been a difference-maker since his arrival to Liga MX.