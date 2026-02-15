Angel Correa News: Scores in defeat

Correa scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Cruz Azul.

Correa halved the visitors' scoring deficit with a left-footed shot after receiving a through ball in the 71st minute during the weekend game. The star attacker has operated in a No. 10 spot in three consecutive games between Liga MX and CONCACAF Champions Cup play, posting three goals and two assists over that span. He'll look to remain productive in offensive actions and could also generate playmaking output if he continues to deliver set pieces throughout the season.