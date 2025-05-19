Angel Correa News: Scores in victory

Correa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 victory against Betis.

Correa entered as a sub for Samuel Lino in the 80th minute and buried his fourth goal of the campaign with a shot from a sharp angle, assisted by Julian Alvarez, late in second half extra time. Correa has played fewer than 20 minutes in four of his last five appearances but registered a shot in each of the last four games.