Correa had a great performance, highlighted by a left-footed shot that found the back of net in the 30th minute Saturday. He has now generated four goals and three assists across his latest six league contests, while his 12 goal contributions over the entire campaign represent the fourth-highest figure in the league. Given that momentum, his offensive upside should remain high in the early rounds of the playoffs regardless of whether he appears as a striker, winger or central attacking midfielder.