Correa made the score sheet with a simple right-footed finish from inside the box during the 46th minute of Thursday's clash. He also led his side in shots and won four of his 10 ground duels in a full-game performance. The former Atletico Madrid man has had a notable campaign since arriving in Liga MX, totaling 15 goals and four assists over 26 matches played considering all competitions. His most recent appearances have been on the left wing, where he's now the team's best option given Ozziel Herrera's (leg) fitness struggles.