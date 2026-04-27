Angel Correa News: Scores, makes four assists in win

Correa scored a goal off four shots (three on target), made four assists and created six chances during Saturday's 5-1 win over Mazatlan.

Correa had an unbelievable performance, getting involved in each of his team's five goals as he scored the second and assisted all other four. With 16 goals and 12 assists, the attacker is having the best statistical season of his career and the three goals and five assists over the last four appearances definitely bring a lot of optimism for the upcoming playoffs.