Angel Correa News: Set for suspension
Correa will serve at least one-match ban due to the straight card he received against Las Palmas.
Correa received a straight red card in the second half of Sunday's match and will face at least one game of suspension. Additional games could be added as reports indicated he insulted the referee, which could lead to further sanctions from the league. His absence should not impact the starting lineup as he has primarily been a bench option this season.
