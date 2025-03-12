Angel Correa News: Suspended five games

Correa has been suspended for five games by the Comité de Disciplina de la RFEF, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Correa was sent off against Getafe and will miss five games after the Spanish league punished him for insulting the referee following his red card. He will return for the league match against Las Palmas on April. 20, after missing four league games against Barcelona, Espanyol, Sevilla and Valladolid as well as a Copa del Rey match against Barcelona.