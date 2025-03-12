Fantasy Soccer
Angel Correa headshot

Angel Correa News: Suspended five games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Correa has been suspended for five games by the Comité de Disciplina de la RFEF, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Correa was sent off against Getafe and will miss five games after the Spanish league punished him for insulting the referee following his red card. He will return for the league match against Las Palmas on April. 20, after missing four league games against Barcelona, Espanyol, Sevilla and Valladolid as well as a Copa del Rey match against Barcelona.

Angel Correa
Atlético Madrid
