Angel Correa headshot

Angel Correa News: Three shots, two accurate crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Correa registered three shots (three on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat against Puebla.

Correa has been highly accurate with his shots as of late, getting eight of his last nine attempts on target. For the second time across his last five appearances, he logged multiple accurate crosses. In the five-game span, Correa logged three goals and three assists on the eight shots on goal and five accurate crosses.

Angel Correa
Tigres UANL
