Angel Correa News: Three shots, two accurate crosses

Correa registered three shots (three on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat against Puebla.

Correa has been highly accurate with his shots as of late, getting eight of his last nine attempts on target. For the second time across his last five appearances, he logged multiple accurate crosses. In the five-game span, Correa logged three goals and three assists on the eight shots on goal and five accurate crosses.