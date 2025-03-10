Angel Di Maria Injury: Out for second leg

Di Maria (thigh) is not an option for Tuesday's match against Barcelona, according to Nuno Luz of Marca.

Di Maria is set to miss out once again, as it will be his third straight UCL match out due to this thigh injury. This continues to be a brutal blow for the club, as he is their starter on the right flank, with Kerem Akturkoglu as a likely replacement. This could be the end of his UCL campaign this season, with the club currently down 1-0 on aggregate.