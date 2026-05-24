Angel Fortuno News: Two saves in 1-1 debut

Angel Fortuno registered two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Real Sociedad.

Angel Fortuno made his La Liga debut and made two saves as his side drew 1-1. The 24-year-old has been part of the first team squad for the last three seasons, but he has failed to play. He had been on the bench for all of the games this season. He had also played two games in the Copa Del Rey this season.