Angel Gomes Injury: Appears to be option

Angel (back) trained Friday and appears to be an option for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace, according to manager Rob Edwards. "It's good. I think his back locked up, and he had a spasm, but he's trained today."

Angel looks to only be dealing with a small injury after exiting their last match a bit early, with a back spasm the cause of the issue. He has already trained, which is good news, likely to train again Saturday to ensure he is fit for play. With three starts in their past four games, they will hope he can resume that role, with Joao Gomes and Andre likely to start if Angel doesn't.