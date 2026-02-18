Angel Gomes Injury: Exits with back injury midweek

Angel was forced to leave the field in the first half of Wednesday's clash against Arsenal due to an apparent lower back injury.

Angel was unable to continue after making his third start since joining Wolves on loan from Marseille. He was replaced by a more offensive-minded Tolu Arokodare, but it's unclear if that would be the case if the issue forces Angel to miss subsequent games, with midfield options such as Joao Gomes also available on Wednesday's bench. In any case, the severity of the problem remains unknown ahead of the weekend visit to Crystal Palace.