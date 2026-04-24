Angel Gomes Injury: Should be an option Saturday

Gomes (foot) has trained and is likely to be an option for Saturday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Rob Edwards, per Liam Keen of Express and Star. "He's trained the last two days. He didn't train fully yesterday, but trained most of the session, and today trained the full session, so he should be fine."

Gomes is trending in a positive direction as the club heads into Saturday's match, as the midfielder has trained following a foot injury. This does imply he will likely be an option come Saturday, needing to pass some testing that already seems to be behind him either way. With four starts in their past five games, he will look to earn that spot back, with Matheus Mane as a possible replacement.