Angel Gomes Injury: Suffers foot injury

Angel was forced off in the 38th minute of Saturday's 3-0 loss against Leeds United after feeling pain under his foot and at the bottom of his toe, raising concerns over his availability for Saturday's clash against Tottenham, according to coach Rob Edwards. "Angel [Gomes] felt pain under his foot and at the bottom of his toe, which was causing him a lot of pain."

Angel had been dealing with significant discomfort that made continuing the game impossible, and coach Edwards confirmed the nature of the issue after the match. The club will assess him over the coming days before making a call on his involvement against Spurs, with Mateus Mane expected to take on a larger role if the Englishman had to miss time on the sidelines. Losing Angel for any stretch of the final fixtures would be a real blow for Wolves given how important he has been to their midfield setup since joining in winter.