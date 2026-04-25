Angel Gomes News: On bench Saturday
Gomes (foot) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Tottenham.
Gomes recovered sufficiently from a foot injury to earn a spot in the squad after training fully in the final session of the week, with manager Rob Edwards expressing confidence that he should be fine heading into the weekend. The midfielder has started four of the club's last five matches, but the club opted to manage his return carefully given that he had not trained fully until Friday.
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