Angel Gomes News: Two shots in Friday's loss
Angel generated two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 4-0 defeat against West Ham United.
Angel took two shots in Friday's loss, just his second match since joining Wolves in January where he recorded two shots. He also recorded two inaccurate crosses and created one chance on the attack. He was subbed off in the 61st minute for Rodrigo Gomes.
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