Angel Injury: Available for Monaco

Angel (undisclosed) missed last Sunday's game against Rennes due to undisclosed reasons. However, he returned to training this week and is expected to be available for Saturday's game against Monaco, according to coach Bruno Genesio in the press conference.

Angel was ruled out on Sunday due to undisclosed reasons. The issue appears to have been significant, but he returned to training this week and is available for Saturday's match. However, he is expected to be a bench option for that game.