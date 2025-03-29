Angel Marquez Injury: Forced off in loss
Marquez was unable to finish Friday's 3-2 loss to Mazatlan because of an undisclosed injury.
Marquez ceded his place on the pitch to Paulo Ramirez in the 78th minute after a standout all-around performance. The key midfielder has played an active role and even taken some corner kicks lately, so his potential omission in upcoming matches would be a tough situation for the team. While the severity of the issue remains unknown, it may lead to a change in the lineup for the next few games, from which Ramirez and perhaps Diego Gonzalez could benefit in terms of playing time and set pieces.
