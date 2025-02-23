Fantasy Soccer
Angel Marquez headshot

Angel Marquez Injury: Out with thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Marquez won't be involved in Sunday's visit to Santos because of a left thigh problem, according to the club.

Marquez has been sidelined just when he was playing at a high level, becoming a considerable loss for the team. With Aldo Rocha (leg) also unavailable, Victor Rios and Paulo Ramirez will form a very young central midfield pairing against the Saints. The exact length of Marquez's absence is unknown, but the muscular issue leaves him at risk of missing more games.

Angel Marquez
Atlas
