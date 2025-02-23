Angel Marquez Injury: Out with thigh injury

Marquez won't be involved in Sunday's visit to Santos because of a left thigh problem, according to the club.

Marquez has been sidelined just when he was playing at a high level, becoming a considerable loss for the team. With Aldo Rocha (leg) also unavailable, Victor Rios and Paulo Ramirez will form a very young central midfield pairing against the Saints. The exact length of Marquez's absence is unknown, but the muscular issue leaves him at risk of missing more games.