Angel Marquez Injury: Sidelined Sunday with muscle issue

Marquez was rested in the regular-season finale against Necaxa due to a muscle contracture but is expected to return for the playoffs, Adrian Esparza of TUDN reported Sunday.

Marquez will aim to recover full fitness in time for the first quarterfinals leg, in which case he could be included in the starting XI at the expense of Carlos Rodriguez, especially if the latter leaves for international duty. The former Atlas midfielder tallied two goals from 20 shots while making 22 tackles over 16 Clausura games before his recent absence.