Angel Marquez News: Breaks deadlock in win

Marquez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 98th minute.

Marquez received a loose ball following a clearance just outside the box and unleashed an unstoppable shot to defeat Oscar Whalley before the fifth-minute mark. Marquez isn't known for being a scoring threat, but he's certainly a dangerous player with his long-range shooting. With Erik Lira out since he's preparing with Mexico ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Marquez should remain in the starting lineup for the Clausura final against Pumas UNAM which begins Thursday.