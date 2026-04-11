Angel Marquez News: Creative effort in loss

Marquez had three shots on target and created three chances in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Pachuca.

Marquez put in an active performance in a match where many Cruz Azul players struggled to make an impact. The defensive midfielder now has 15 shots and 14 chances created in the Clausura, numbers that rank highly for his position. His defensive work has also stood out, with 20 tackles and 43 total defensive actions highlighting his all around influence on the pitch. Marquez will next face Club America, who sit just below Pachuca in the table, making it a matchup that should still present a challenge.