Angel Marquez News: In starting XI Saturday
Marquez (undisclosed) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's game versus FC Juarez.
Marquez was forced off last weekend at Mazatlan but achieved a quick recovery to avoid missing any other match. He'll consequently stay active in a midfield spot while leaving Paulo Ramirez among the substitutes again. In addition to being a consistent all-around contributor, Marquez has scored two goals and one assist over 10 appearances this season, and he's able to take occasional set pieces.
