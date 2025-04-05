Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Angel Marquez headshot

Angel Marquez News: In starting XI Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Marquez (undisclosed) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's game versus FC Juarez.

Marquez was forced off last weekend at Mazatlan but achieved a quick recovery to avoid missing any other match. He'll consequently stay active in a midfield spot while leaving Paulo Ramirez among the substitutes again. In addition to being a consistent all-around contributor, Marquez has scored two goals and one assist over 10 appearances this season, and he's able to take occasional set pieces.

Angel Marquez
Atlas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now