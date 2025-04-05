Angel Marquez News: In starting XI Saturday

Marquez (undisclosed) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's game versus FC Juarez.

Marquez was forced off last weekend at Mazatlan but achieved a quick recovery to avoid missing any other match. He'll consequently stay active in a midfield spot while leaving Paulo Ramirez among the substitutes again. In addition to being a consistent all-around contributor, Marquez has scored two goals and one assist over 10 appearances this season, and he's able to take occasional set pieces.