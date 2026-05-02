Angel Marquez News: On bench to face Atlas

Marquez (muscular) is on the bench for Saturday's quarter-finals match against Atlas.

Marquez has regained enough fitness to see limited action after missing the regular-season finale with a muscle contracture. Having made 13 consecutive Liga MX starts prior to the injury, the midfielder should be involved to some extent in the knockout clash against his former club. He'll offer an alternative to Carlos Rodriguez and Amaury Garcia in attacking and defensive spots, respectively.