Angel Marquez News: Scores, but also scores own goal

Marquez scored a goal off two shots (one on target), made two interceptions and also scored an own goal during Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Queretaro.

Marquez needed just nine minutes to make a big contribution as he was at the right place to send the ball home after the opposing defense failed to clear it from the box. However, the midfielder was very unfortunate during first half's stoppage time when a poorly executed clearance from a teammate led the ball to hit his head before going into his own net. The goal scored for his team was the fifth of the season for the midfielder, who's improved defensively during Clausura tournament but is still far from being considered a reliable fantasy asset as he doesn't add regular value when not appearing on the scoresheet.